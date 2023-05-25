Valdosta receives $3 million grant to improve three parks

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — $3 million is on its way to the city of Valdosta and the Valdosta Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority to help improve three of the city's parks.

That money is part of $225 million from the state of Georgia, used to improve neighborhoods across the state.

The three parks getting improvements are Vallotton park, Olympic Park, and Scott Park.

Improvements for the parks include:



Vallotton Park: $1,665,400 will go towards updating Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex for new fencing, backstops, and dugouts at each field. There will also be new scoreboards and the front parking lot will be repaved.

Scott Park: $1,162,800 will help with adding new tennis and pickleball courts equipped with lights, outdoor fitness equipment, a new baseball/softball field, and a new scoreboard.

Olympic Park: $243,897 will get new playground equipment to replace what's currently there.

We spoke with Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson who said the grant money will go to good use.

"We made kind of a last minute ask, we were told that it was out there. When you get the word that you got 3 million... you can dream about fixing parks but when the money shows up you can get right to work doing it," Mayor Matheson said.

Jessica Catlett, Marketing and Public Relations Director for VLPRA, said the grant allows them to not have to use general fund money for the park improvements.

"We're excited to see the end result and to see people out playing and enjoying the upgrades in the parks," said Catlett.

Mayor Matheson said they expect the money to come soon. Once they get it they'll start on renovations.