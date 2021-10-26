Valdosta Police warn of catalytic converter thefts

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department has released a public service announcement warning residents about catalytic converter theft.

The department has recently received several reports regarding these thefts and, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter thefts have seen a significant increase across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

"A catalytic converter is a device that looks like a small muffler along with the exhaust system that is designed to convert the environmentally hazardous exhaust emitted by an engine into less harmful gasses. Catalytic converters are attractive to thieves as recyclers will typically pay $50 to $250 per catalytic converter," VPD stated.

Tips for reducing the likelihood of theft include parking in a garage or secured area, installing a bright, motion-sensor light, parking fleet vehicles in secured, alarmed, and well-lit areas and always locking vehicles.

“We hope that by providing these tips to the citizens of Valdosta, we can prevent further incidents of this nature,” VPD Lieutenant Sabrina Smith said.