Valdosta Police: Victim in serious condition after Wednesday shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday that left one in the hospital in serious condition.

VPD said at around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers were at a traffic stop in the Patterson Street and East Park Avenue area when they heard several gunshots.

According to the report, a citizen called E911 to report that a person had been shot in the 100 block of East Park Avenue. Officers and Detectives arrived on the scene quickly, to find a 28-year-old male victim, with a gunshot wound to his back.

Officers rendered first aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene, VPD said.

The victim was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where he is being treated and is in serious condition, as stated in the report.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on information and any tips that they have been receiving. Their investigation to date has determined this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

