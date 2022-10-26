Valdosta Police searching for suspect in aggravated assault case

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department is searching for 28-year-old Lawrence Lee Williams in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 4.

According to police reports, a 38-year-old victim arrived at the local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds and said they were near the roadway when a known subject shot them.

The subject has since be identified as Williams and arrest warrants were obtained for aggravated assault-felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At this time Williams’ location is not known and the police department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. If anyone knows his location, please contact 911. Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations

Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.