Valdosta Police officer sustains serious injuries in vehicle incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A Valdosta Police Department officer sustained serious injuries after a vehicle incident early Wednesday morning.

According to a police department report, at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, an on-duty officer appeared to have suffered a medical issue while driving his patrol car.

The report by the police department said a citizen called 911 emergency dispatch to report seeing an overturned vehicle in a ditch near the 2-mile marker on Highway 84 West.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and found the patrol vehicle had overturned and observed injuries to the officer.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and supervisors with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the accident. The officer was transported to South Georgia Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

“We are appreciative of the quick response from the Sheriff’s Office and EMS. We are thankful that our officer is alert and talking. Our prayers go out to him and his family during this time.” Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

The Georgia State Patrol was notified of the incident and investigated the incident.