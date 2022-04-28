Valdosta Police Department makes arrests in shooting incident; one suspect at large

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department made a pair of arrests and is looking for another individual in relation to a shooting that occurred Monday.

The VPD said Thursday in a public information release report that it arrested Ahmaree Malik Frederick, age 22 of Valdosta and Kelvin Spivey, age 20 of Valdosta.

Frederick is facing aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon offenses, while Spivey will face aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime offenses.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, at 7 p.m. on Monday, it responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive after numerous calls to emergency dispatch to report a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 17-year-old female was discovered with gunshot wounds to her legs.

Emergency Medical Services transported the female to the South Georgia Medical Center to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement investigation personnel went to the scene to begin their investigation. Witnesses at the scene identified the men that were shooting to officers.

According to the VPD report, Frederick, Spivey, and Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, a 21-year-old man of Valdosta, were identified as shooters.

The report claims the three men shot into a crowd of people before running from the scene.

The shooting led to an injury.

Rogers is not in custody of the Valdosta Police Department as of Thursday afternoon.

VPD says Rogers should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Rogers' whereabouts are encouraged by VPD to call 911.

“We are thankful for the witnesses that saw the shooting occur, who immediately contacted 911 and identified the offenders. These citizens are not wanting this activity to happen in their neighborhood and we are glad they came forward with information. We are lucky that no one else was injured or killed during these offenders' reckless actions,” said Valdosta Police Department Chief Leslie Manahan in a statement.