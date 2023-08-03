Valdosta Police investigating Tuesday morning homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police are investigating a homicide that took place less than a mile from Valdosta State University's campus.

Police are working to gather clues on Baytree Drive, that's near Ashley Street Station.

At around 12:20 in the morning on August 1, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots. Officers arrived to an empty parking lot.

They eventually found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground behind apartments. EMS pronounced the man dead on scene.

Detectives say it all started with an argument. ABC27's Ariel Schiller asked police for an update on their investigation.

They said they had nothing new to share as of 3 p.m. Wednesday and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened should call VPD at 229-293-3091. You can also submit a tip online to the police department website.