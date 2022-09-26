Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting at bus stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place at a bus stop on September 26.

According to VPD, officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street around 7:26 a.m., after calls were made reporting a shooting had just taken place.

VPD said as officers headed to the scene, they received updates claiming that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was currently driving him to the hospital.

The 17-year-old male victim was immediately found on the school bus with a gunshot wound to his torso, after officers stopped the bus on Lankford Drive.

According to VPD, officers attempted to administer first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The victim was later transported to the hospital.

While investigating, VPD said it was determined that the victim had been standing at the bus stop in the 1400 block of Laura Street when he was shot by an unknown offender while walking towards the bus.

The victim is listed in stable condition but is not cooperating with law enforcement, according to VPD.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

