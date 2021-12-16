Valdosta Police investigating robbery at McDonald's

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant.

According to the Valdosta police incident report, on Tuesday night an individual entered the McDonald’s located on 700 block of South Patterson Street.

The report notes a witness said a male had a handgun. The individual then went behind the front counter.

The individual was seen leaving the restaurant on foot.

VPD responded to the incident at 10:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, an employee with the restaurant confirmed an armed robbery had occurred and the individual left the restaurant on foot.

Valdosta police described the suspect as an African American male around 30 years old, short in stature and medium build.

The individual was wearing a black ski mask and wearing all-black clothing.

The Valdosta Police Department asks if anyone can identify the individual or has information on the incident to call its bureau of investigation at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.