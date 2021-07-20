Valdosta police investigating homicide after Monday night shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Monday night.

According to VPD, on July 19 at approximately 10:28 p.m. officers and detectives responded to the En-Market on East Park Avenue after E911 received a call about a subject being shot.

An officer in the area heard the gunshots and arrived on the scene within seconds, according to the report.

VPD said the officer immediately began to render aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived on the scene and transported the 21-year-old male to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Crime Scene Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory processed the scene for evidence.

VPD says the investigation revealed that this was an isolated incident.

Due to the on-going investigation, the police department is not releasing the name of the victim.

The Valdosta Police Department is asking that anyone with any information, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or call the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.