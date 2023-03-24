Valdosta Police investigating fatal shooting on Slater Street

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department said Friday afternoon it is investigating a fatal shooting incident.

The police department said at 3:34 a.m. Friday, its officers responded to an apartment on the 1100 block of Slater Street to investigate a shooting incident.

VPD said when its officers arrived at the scene and entered the apartment, two 20-year-old men with apparent gunshot wounds were found dead.

The police department said its investigation led to the determination that the shooting was an isolated incident and the bodies of the victims will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.