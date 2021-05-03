Valdosta police investigating after 14-year-suffers multiple gunshot wounds

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon at the intersection of East Alden Avenue and Williams Street.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to the intersection after numerous calls to E911 about a subject being shot at approximately 2:48 pm.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old-male with gunshot wounds to his torso, VPD said.

Reportedly, officers immediately rendered aid to the victim, until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.

“I am proud of the quick work of our officers and K-9, who quickly apprehended this offender. This is a tragic and unnecessary act of violence that did not need to occur. The lives of two juveniles have been changed forever,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

After receiving information from witnesses on the scene, a VPD K-9 Unit began tracking from the scene to an apartment in the 1700 block of Williams Street, where officers made contact with the offender, a 14-year-old-male.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation, led detectives to collect evidence connecting the 14-year-old juvenile to the shooting.

Coordinating with the Department of Juvenile Justice, the juvenile was arrested and taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

Detectives said the 14-year-old is faxing the following charges:

• Aggravated assault-felony;

• Aggravated battery-felony;

• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

• Possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18-misdemeanor.

The victim is listed as being in stable condition.