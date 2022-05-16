Valdosta Police investigate Monday morning hit and run

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 58-year-old man was the victim of a hit and run in Valdosta early Monday morning.

According to police reports, at approximately 6:50 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Langdale Drive after a report came in of a man being hit by a car and laying in the roadway.

The male was found with severe injuries, including head injuries, and was no responsive. Reports state he was taken to the hospital and is in stable, but serious, condition.

"Through evidence collected at the scene, officers were able to determine a possible vehicle that had been involved in the accident, and they have developed a person of interest," states an email from the Valdosta Police Department. "Officers with the Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate the accident. If anyone has any information in this case, please contact the tip line at 229-293-3091."

