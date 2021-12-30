Valdosta Police detains man in car jacking incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department detained a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

According to the Valdosta Police Department incident report, on Dec. 26 at 11 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the Walgreens on the 2800 block of North Ashley Street.

A citizen called 911 to report that a victim had been robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

The report notes officers were advised that the offender, later identified as Antwan Houston, approached the victim while brandishing a handgun, and demanded property from her.

Houston, age 20 of Valdosta, allegedly took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene traveling north on Ashley Street.

Police were provided a detailed description of the vehicle.

An officer responding to the robbery observed the stolen vehicle traveling north on North Valdosta Road at a high rate of speed.

The officer then turned around and followed.

A trooper with the Georgia State Patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Houston is accused of not stopping.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the alleged suspect wrecked the vehicle then fled on foot.

The report notes, Valdosta Police officers, Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies, and Georgia State Patrol troopers worked together to search for Houston.

The alleged suspect was located in the backyard of a residence and was taken into custody without incident by deputies.

The handgun that Houston allegedly used during the robbery was recovered.

Houston was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with: Armed Robbery (Felony), Possession of a Gun During the Commission of a Crime (Felony) and Hijacking a Vehicle (Felony).

“I am proud of the working relationship that our local law enforcement agencies have with each other. This was truly a team effort to ensure that this dangerous subject was taken off the streets without anyone getting injured,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.