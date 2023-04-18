Valdosta Police Department to host open test hiring event

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta Police Department is set to host an Open Testing hiring event for citizens interested in gaining a career in local law enforcement.

The hiring event will take place Saturday, May 6, at 9 a.m. at the police department, located at 500 North Toombs Street in Valdosta, Georgia. Entrance is also allowed 30 minutes prior to the testing time.

According to VPD, attendees will get paid while attending training once they have completed the test, which is reportedly the initial stage of the hiring process.

Applicants are required to bring their driver's license and $15 in cash to pay the testing fee.

Applicants must meet the minimum requirements below:



At least 21 years of age

U.S. Citizen

Must have valid Driver's License

No felony convictions, according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8

No family violence-related convictions, according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1

Must have a High School Diploma or GED

The salary information includes:



$42,054.51 Base Salary ($20.22 per hour)

$43,054.47 Partial College ($20.70 per hour)

$44,054.43 Full College ($21.18 per hour

Sworn Law Enforcement Officers do not need to attend the testing and may just submit an application.

To view applications for police officer positions and entry level testing dates, visit valdostacity.com. Testing dates will be posted periodically.

For information on the process, contact Lieutenant Colby Clark at cclark@valdostacity.com or at 229-293-3099.