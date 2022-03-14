Valdosta Police Department seeks suspect in fatal hit and run

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed a 34-year-old woman and injured a two-year-old.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle that was involved in this hit and run accident. The vehicle is described as a small dark vehicle with possible damage to the front end. Please help us find the offender in this case and hold them accountable for their actions,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

The incident occurred March 11 at approximately 9:56 p.m. in the 1800 block of Marion Street, according to police reports.

Police stated that citizens called 911 to report two people struck by a vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, the two victims were found. The 34-year-old had severe injuries and the two-year-old had minor injuries. Both were taken to South Georgia Medical Center where the 34-year-old was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses stated that the victims were walking south on Marion Street when a small dark vehicle traveling north struck the victims and did not stop.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, please call 911, or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.