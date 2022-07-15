Valdosta Police Department schedules open testing for hiring police officers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Police Department is set to hold an open testing and hiring event on Thursday, August 4, seeking to hire police officers.

The hiring event will take place at 6 p.m. at the Valdosta Police Department, located at 500 North Toombs St.

Applicants are requested to arrive thirty minutes prior to the testing time with their driver's license, $15 testing fee and protective face covering.

The entry level testing is required in order to follow through with the hiring process unless already a Sworn Law Enforcement Officer. Former officers do not have to attend testing.

The base salary for Valdosta police officers is set at $20.22/hr, $20.70/hr for partial college and $21.18/hr for full college.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, a U.S. citizen, have no history of felony or family violence convictions and have a high school diploma or GED.

Open testing will be taking place at later dates: Sep.10 at 9 a.m., Oct.6 at 6 p.m., Nov.5 at 6 p.m. and Dec.1 at 6 p.m.

For more information regarding the process and benefits, contact Lieutenant Sabrina Smith at (229) 293-3099 or swsmith@valdostacity.com.

Dates and times of future testing will be posted on the City of Valdosta's website.