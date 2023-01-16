Valdosta Police Department probe death of 19-year-old man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating the death of man.

According to a report released by the police department, at 8:14 p.m. Sunday Valdosta Police Department officers responded to the residence at the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after a person called 911 emergency dispatch to report that they arrived home and found a vehicle had collided into a tree in their front yard.

The report notes that the individual who called 911 advised the operator of the vehicle was not responsive. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle - a 19-year-old man - was dead inside the vehicle.

Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department determined that based off evidence at the scene, the incident was a homicide.

The police department requests anyone with information related to the incident to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or its tips line at 229-293-3091.