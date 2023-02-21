Valdosta Police Department: One man dead, another arrested in shooting incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Monday that a person was in custody following a shooting incident Sunday.

VPD said 43-year-old Dimitrious Conley is in the Lowndes County jail and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction of an officer.

On Sunday at 8:17 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the 200 block of Holiday Street after calls to emergency dispatch were received about a shooting.

A caller told 911 emergency dispatch that a vehicle had crashed into a house and one man walked away from the vehicle.

Another man was witnessed lying on the ground.

VPD officers arrived at the scene and found 39-year-old Travis Denson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body.

Denson was rendered aid by EMS personnel and was transported to South Georgia Medical Center. At the hospital is where Denson died of his injures.

VPD said a K-9 dog was able to track down Conley behind a church in a trash can.

VPD said Conley matched the description provided by multiple witnesses at the scene.

The police department said when Conley was in their custody, he refused to provide his name and date of birth.

An investigation concluded that Conley and Denson were in the vehicle that was operated by Denson. After the shooting was when the vehicle wrecked.