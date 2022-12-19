Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — According to the Valdosta Police Department, a man allegedly connected to multiple homicides turned himself in.

The search ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.

Wanted for two counts of felony murder, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday he turned himself in to Valdosta Police.

The shooting happened Friday night at the Ora Lee West Apartments in Valdosta, Georgia.

Four people were shot and two died; a 27-year-old woman who was found dead at the scene and 20-year-old man who died in the hospital.

The other two victims were taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

One has been treated and released, while the other is in stable condition.

It is believed that Dennis knew the victims.