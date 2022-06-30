Valdosta Police Department makes arrests in shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Wednesday two arrests in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday.

Demetrius G. Bellamy, age 30 of Ray City and Aquavious L. Morgan, age 29 of Valdosta, were arrested.

Bellamy was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Morgan was charged with possession of cocaine.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Release report, Monday at 6:28 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 600 block of East Jane Street. A citizen contacted 911 dispatch to report that an individual had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, a citizen had Morgan in their vehicle. Morgan had sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Emergency medical services went to the scene and transported Morgan to South Georgia Medical Center.

While at the hospital, law enforcement officials discovered cocaine in Morgan’s possession.

Once Morgan was treated and released from the hospital, he was taken to Lowndes County jail for possession of cocaine.

Law enforcement investigators concluded that Morgan was walking on East Jane Street when Bellamy approached Morgan while pointing a gun.

The report says Bellamy shot Morgan’s shoulder.

Wednesday, deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Berrian County Sheriff’s Office located Bellamy in Ray City and took him into custody.

“This was an isolated incident and luckily, no one else was injured. This senseless incident occurred in a residential area where numerous children live. I am proud of the great work of our detectives to identify the offender so quickly. The continuous great teamwork with our partnering agencies resulted in this dangerous offender being taken off the streets.” Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

The Valdosta Police Department adds additional charges are pending and the investigation into the incident continues.