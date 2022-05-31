Valdosta Police Department makes arrest in burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Tuesday it made an arrest in relation to a burglary.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Information Release Report, on Sunday at around 5:21 a.m., its officers responded to the 2000 block of Bemiss Road to a Citgo gas station in reference to an alarm.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a window had been broken on the business.

VPD initiated its K9 Unit to search for the offender. Once the K9 located the individual, he allegedly ran from officers.

After the pursuit, Jeremiah McDonald was detained.

Law enforcement officials reviewed video surveillance at the business and confirmed McDonald as the suspect.

McDonald, a 21-year-old Black male of Valdosta, was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal attempt to commit burglary and obstruction of an officer.

“These officers did a great job working together to locate and arrest this offender before he could escape justice.” Valdosta Police Department captain Scottie Johns said in a statement.