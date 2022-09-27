Valdosta Police Department makes arrest in robbery incident at Kash Food Mart

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department has made an arrest for a robbery and battery incident that took place at Kash Food Mart on September 23.

According to VPD, officers responded to a residence at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, after a citizen called reporting he was the victim of a robbery.

VPD says the victim reported that he was physically assaulted and his wallet was stolen while at Kash Food Mart, located at 1305 North Troup Street. Investigation included reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, according to VPD.

After investigation, officers identified Elphonso Moore, 42, as the offender on September 25.

Moore was reportedly arrested on September 26 after officers obtained arrest warrants for the offender on a felony charge of robbery by force and misdemeanor charge of battery. VPD says once arrest warrants were signed, Moore turned himself into the police department and was later transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Chief Leslie Manahan said it was a great job by the initial officer to continue following through on information regarding the case. "Officers did a thorough job identifying and ensuring that the offender was arrested," said Manahan.