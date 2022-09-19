Valdosta Police Department investigating Sunday morning homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an altercation led to a deadly shooting in Valdosta on Sunday morning.

VPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive on Sunday at approximately 10:34 a.m.

Upon their arrival, a 15-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds.

According to VPD, officers attempted to administer first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The victim was later transported to South Georgia Medical Center.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, VPD says.

Authorities say an altercation had occurred between the 15-year-old victim and another male, resulting in the male shooting the victim.

Detectives have identified a person of interest.

If anyone has information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.