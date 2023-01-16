Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on South Fry Street

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday on South Fry Street.

The police department said on Sunday at 8:13 p.m., its officers responded to the South Georgia Medical Center after a 35-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The police department report notes that while officers were talking to the victim, two additional victims – a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old - arrived at the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The police department confirmed the victims were treated and released from the hospital.

VPD said its investigation determined that there was a large gathering on the 500 block of South Fry Street.

The police department notes when people were leaving, multiple subjects began shooting weapons which resulted in the victims’ injuries.

VPD requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact them by calling the investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145 or its tips line at 229-293-3091.