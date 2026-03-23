Valdosta Police Department investigating possible fetus found at an apartment complex on Sunday

VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Police Department is investigating an incident after a citizen called 911 to report finding a possible fetus lying in the grass at an apartment complex on Sunday, March 22nd.

In a release, they say officers responded to the Brittany Woods Apartments off Old Statenville Road at 10:30 a.m. VPD says the fetus will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner's Office, where an examination will be conducted to determine the developmental stage and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Police said no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, to protect the integrity of the case, and out of respect for those involved.

Chief Leslie Manahan addressed the circulation of graphic content related to the incident online, saying,

"We are aware that alleged photos, videos, and commentary related to this incident are being shared on social media by individuals at or near the scene. This behavior is deeply concerning and, as in many cases, contributes to the spread of misinformation and a false narrative. We strongly urge anyone in possession of such material to refrain from posting or sharing it. Disseminating graphic or unverified content is not only disrespectful but can also compromise the investigation. We want to remind the public to rely only on official information released by this agency, and updates will be provided as appropriate and when it is prudent to do so."



Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online.

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