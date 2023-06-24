Valdosta Police Department investigating homicide on St. Augustine Road

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Saturday morning that it is investigating a homicide.

The police department said Saturday at 3:09 a.m., its officers responded to the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road after numerous 911 calls were received about a shooting.

The police department said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene to render aid to the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department is processing evidence and continues its investigation, while it has determined at this time that the incident is isolated as the police department said it appears the victim and offenders are known to each other.

The Valdosta Police Department requests anyone with information about the incident to call its bureau of investigative services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091 or submit information online at valdostacity.com/police-department .

