Valdosta Police Department investigating homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department said that it is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday.

The police department said at 3:17 a.m., its officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Barack Obama Boulevard after 911 dispatch received calls from citizens to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, the police department said a 40-year-old man, who had sustained gunshot wounds, was found.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he died because of injuries sustained.

The police department said its detectives and crime scene personnel are continuing an investigation and requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigative Services by calling 229-293-3145, the crime tips line at 229-293-3091 or online at valdostacity.com/police-department .