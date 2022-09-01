Valdosta Police Department investigating armed robbery at a restaurant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Thursday that it is investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant.

On Wednesday at midnight, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a Waffle House located on the 1300 block of North St. Augustine Road after a call to emergency dispatch about a robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses stated a subject entered the restaurant with a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

The report notes that no one was injured, while detectives and crime scene technicians went to the scene to investigate and process the location for evidence.

The Valdosta Police Department requests anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Valdosta Police Department by calling 229-242-2606.