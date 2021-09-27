Valdosta Police Department investigating Sunday night homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday evening on West Savannah Avenue.

According to the police report, officers responded to a residence Sept. 26 at 7:25 p.m., and found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound "to his lower extremity."

First aid was administered on scene and he was transported to South Georgia Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to VPD.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the department is releasing no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.