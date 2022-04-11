Valdosta Police Department hosts public safety career fair Tuesday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, you can check out a public safety job fair in Valdosta Tuesday.

Several law enforcement agencies will be there to recruit some new members.

The event was put together by Valdosta's Police Department to help with their law enforcement shortage.

In the past, the department has gone outside Valdosta to recruit, but say doing something locally could be the key.

"It's a good opportunity to just have it at home. There's no place like recruiting home, at home," Valdosta Police lieutenant Sabrina Smith said.

There are no requirements to attend the career fair and it will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Valdosta City Hall Annex.