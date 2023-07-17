Valdosta Police Department arrests man in shooting incident on Baymeadows Drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Monday an arrest related to a shooting incident Friday night on Baymeadows Drive.

The police department said 28-year-old Curtis T. Young of Valdosta was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Young was transported to the Lowndes County jail.

The Valdosta Police Department said its officers responded to the area of the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive at 8 p.m. Friday after 911 dispatch received several phone calls about a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

The police department said its officers provided aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to the South Georgia Medical Center and eventually released from the hospital.

The victim and witnesses gave a description of the offender, who was later identified as Young.

A description of the residence where Young was located was also provided. Young was located and evidence was located that linked Young to the shooting.

“We are thankful that the victim and witnesses cooperated in this case. Their cooperation allowed our officers to do their job and arrest the offender. Now this offender can be held accountable for his actions,” said Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan in a statement.