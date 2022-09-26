Valdosta Police Department arrests juvenile for stabbing 12-year-old

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing a 12-year-old in Valdosta.

According to VPD, officers responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive around 7:17 a.m. and found the 12-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen.

VPD said officers attempted to administer first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene. The victim was later transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

After investigating, officers determined that several juveniles had been physically fighting at the bus stop, when the 15-year-old male stabbed the victim with a knife.

As a result of detectives reportedly working with the Department of Juvenile Justice, the 15-year-old was later taken into custody and detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center. Along with felony aggravated assault, the 15-year-old is also being charged with an additional felony charge of possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

