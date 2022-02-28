Valdosta Police Department arrests juvenile connected to vehicle break-ins

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Monday it had arrested an individual believed to be involved in multiple break-ins.

According to the Valdosta Police Department Public Information Release Report, just before 4 a.m. Monday, Valdosta Police Department officers responded to the 1600 block of Norman Drive after 911 personnel received a call that a person witnessed a person removing other people’s belongings out of parked vehicles in a parking lot.

The report added that the witness provided enough information for law enforcement to locate the suspect.

Along with the use of a K9 police dog, a 15-year-old male of Valdosta was discovered and taken into custody.

The juvenile was charged with five counts of theft by entering an automobile, five counts of criminal attempt to commit theft by entering an automobile, trespassing, prowling, possession of a firearm by a subject under age 18 and theft by receiving stolen property.

Law enforcement officials recovered several items that had been removed from several vehicles. The juvenile was taken to the regional youth detention center.