Valdosta Police arrest man for burglary amid rise in thefts

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department arrested a man in relation to a burglary Sunday.

According to the Valdosta Police Department, it arrested 34-year-old Curtis Lacy of Valdosta.

Lacy is facing burglary, providing a false name to law enforcement offenses along with an outstanding warrant for arrest in Lowndes County.

The Valdosta Police Department notes on Sunday around 1:22 p.m., its officers responded to the 1700 block of North Ashley Street after a citizen called emergency dispatch.

When the citizen returned home, they found an unknown person exiting their apartment with items that belonged to the citizen.

VPD was able to obtain a description of the individual that exited the apartment and the area the alleged suspect traveled.

The individual was detained at the 1600 block of North Ashley Street with items still with them that were taken from the apartment.

The individual with the belongings was identified by the victim as the one exiting the apartment.

The individual with the stolen property was identified as Lacy.

“We are proud of the investigation the officers did in this case. Their hard work resulted in this offender’s quick arrest and the complainant getting her property back,” according to a statement attributed to Valdosta Police Department Captain Scottie Johns.

VPD also acknowledged in an earlier news release Monday that the city has seen an increase in automobile thefts.

The Valdosta Police stressed the importance of locking the doors on vehicles, removing valuable items from vehicles and removing all firearms from your vehicle before leaving the vehicle unattended.