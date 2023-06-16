Valdosta PD: Vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A crash involving four vehicles took place Thursday morning in Valdosta, leaving one person dead and three people injured.

Valdosta Police Department says around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of East Hill Avenue due to a citizen calling to report an accident involving four vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that one of the vehicles was an overturned tractor trailer hauling logs. According to VPD, the log truck had struck a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VPD says the roadway was closed for several hours so the vehicles and logs could be removed.

This case is under investigation, VPD says.