Valdosta PD investigating Baytree Drive homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place early Tuesday morning, leaving one 22-year-old dead.

According to VPD, around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of Baytree Drive due to receiving numerous calls to report gunshots.

Upon arrival, the parking lot was empty but after searching the area, VPD says a 22-year-old man was located with gunshot wounds. He was lying on the ground behind apartments.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to the police department.

Detectives determined that there had been an altercation in the parking lot, which led to gunfire, VPD says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact VPD's Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.