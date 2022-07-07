Valdosta partners with Coastal Plain EOA to provide utility customer assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta City customers will be given another opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance by appointment on August 10 and August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Partnered by the City of Valdosta and Coastal Plain Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA), applicants are only eligible to apply for the water bill assistance if they are the account holder and the required documents are provided on hand.

Appointments are first come first serve at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room, located at 300 N. Lee St.

Back in June, 130 customers were provided with water bill assistance.

For more information, contact (229) 244-7860 or visit www.coastalplain.org or www.valdostacity.com.