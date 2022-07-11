Valdosta murder suspect arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Xavier White, 32, of Valdosta was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Napoleon Ponder.

Ponder's family filed a report on June 29 with the Valdosta Police Department stating he had not been seen or heard from for one day.

Reports state that information from the family led VPD to a residence in the 100 block of Baisden Avenue where Ponder's body was found with apparent trauma.

The investigation led to detectives identifying White as the person responsible for the death. Arrest warrants were obtained for White for felony murder and aggravated assault, according to police reports.

White was located on July 9 following a call about a man being in a shed behind a house in the 1500 block of North Lee Street.

Officers arrived on scene and identified the man as White. He was taken into custody without incident.

“I am proud of the non-stop work by our officers and detectives to find the offender. I also want to thank the community for providing tips that helped us locate him and take him into custody without incident," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.