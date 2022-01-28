Valdosta man facing burglary, kidnapping charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A man was arrested stemming from an incident Thursday afternoon.

According to the Valdosta Police Department Police Information Release Report, a Valdosta Police officer responded to a residence on the 800 block of East Brookwood Drive.

A citizen contacted 911 and reported a domestic situation was ongoing.

An officer who arrived at the scene and attempted to get someone to answer at the front door. The report notes the officer looked through a window and observed a man, 27-year-old Jabarri Brown, pacing in the residence.

Verbal attempts by law enforcement to have Brown to exit the residence were unsuccessful.

At the time additional law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene, a female victim ran out of the house to officers.

According to the report, the victim said Brown had forced his way into her residence.

She was able to initially escape out of the house, but Brown captured her and forced the victim back into the residence.

Brown is accused of holding the woman against a wall against her will to keep her quiet when the officer arrived.

Law enforcement officials entered the residence and found Brown in a bedroom. The report notes that Brown did not follow requests to comply, and officers had to physically carry Brown out of the residence.

Brown is charged with burglary, kidnapping and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The report adds Brown had previous active warrants for his arrest.

“This was excellent work by the officers in our department," Valdosta Police chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement in the report. "When the first officer arrived on the scene, he quickly realized that there was a major situation occurring and he requested more assistance. Our officers worked as a team to ensure the safety of the victim and to take the offender into custody, without anyone being injured.”