Valdosta Main Street to host Christmas in July event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta Downtown Main Street is set to host its first family-friendly Christmas in July event on Saturday, July 30.

Taking place in downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will include shopping, live music, dining and more.

Vendors will be selling items and businesses will be offering discounts for back-to-school and Christmas shopping.

Main Street Director Brandie Dame stated how happy Main Street is to introduce this new event.

"We're so JOLLY to add a new event for Downtown Valdosta," said Dame. "Christmas in July will be a fun opportunity to shop our unique merchants with awesome sales, fine dining, and a varied assortment of vendors."

Main Street is also requesting local citizens to submit a theme for the 2022 Christmas parade. The winner of naming the parade's theme will be announced on Facebook live during the Christmas in July event and will also receive $100 downtown dollars and a bag filled with downtown merchandise.

Submissions will remain open until July 28 on Christmas Parade Theme (cognitoforms.com).

For more information, contact Main Street Director Brandie Dame at (229) 259-3577 or at bdame@valdostacity.com.