Valdosta-Lowndes to host 23rd annual Azalea Festival this weekend

Valdosta-Lowndes is set to host the 23rd annual Azalea Festival, inviting the community out for a weekend of festivities.

The festivities will feature over 200 craft vendors, an international food court, music, a KidZone, a 5k road race, world famous disc connected K9's, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, the new "Azalea After Dark" six stage areas of entertainment, Wild Adventures entertainment, and more.

The annual festival takes place Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Drexel Park, located at 1401 North Patterson Street, across from VSU's Main Campus.

For more information about the festival, visit azaleafestival.com or call 229-269-9381.

