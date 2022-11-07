Valdosta-Lowndes kicks off annual holiday events

The city of Valdosta and Lowndes County is inviting community members out to attend their upcoming holiday season events, beginning on Dec. 2.

The city's annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. at the Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue in Valdosta. Valdosta's Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County's Chairman, Bill Slaughter, will reportedly be in attendance.

"The Christmas tree lighting ceremony serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year," said Slaughter. "We are excited to continue this joint community Christmas ceremony with the City of Valdosta and kick off the Christmas season."

The city encourages its citizens to stay after the tree lighting for a family Christmas movie night hosted by Main Street and VLPRA. Food trucks will be in attendance.

Shops and restaurants in Downtown Valdosta will remain open after 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 for community members to enjoy live music and window displays while dining and shopping.

The Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The "Holiday Cards" themed parade will begin at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson Street, and conclude at the Department of Health Building in Downtown Valdosta, according to the city's press release.

