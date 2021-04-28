Valdosta launches new transportation service

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Stopping for a quick refreshment after walking all day with his family, Mugga Bucks says a new transportation system in Valdosta is exactly what the city needs.

"You can definitely get where you're going and it be efficient and definitely faster than riding a bike," said Bucks.

On Tuesday morning, Valdosta introduced their brand new transit system, bridging the transportation gap within the city.

Here's how the service works: Download the Valdosta on Demand App, pick your destination, and a driver will assign you a virtual bus stop.

You'll be able to go to places like the grocery store, downtown shops, or even places like COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

South Health District communications Director Courtney Sheeley said she's excited to see the opportunities the new system will provide in covering the transportation gap in healthcare.

"It's going to be a huge asset to our community in Valdosta because in a lot of our programs, we see we have to offer and help people by giving them gas vouchers to get to appointments," said Sheeley.

City Manager Mark Barber saying the new system will offer an equal opportunity for everyone in Valdosta to get around.

"The beauty of this is it's going to benefit every citizen in our community, no matter what part of the 32 miles you live in," said barber.

And if you don't have a smart phone, you can call the call center at (229) 441-2940 and they'll connect you to a driver.