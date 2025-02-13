Valdosta hotel fire blamed on cigarette

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Fire crews rushed to Baytree Road after smoke started pouring from a wall at a hotel.

An improperly discarded cigarette was the culprit.

The fire happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters arrived within six minutes, evacuating everyone safely. No injuries, but it was a close call. The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS were also on scene.

Officials say this is a reminder—careless smoking can spark serious danger. The Georgia Smokefree Air Act bans smoking in most enclosed public spaces, and fire officials urge everyone to properly dispose of cigarettes to prevent fires.

A simple step—using an ashtray or sand-filled container—could be the difference between a safe night’s sleep and a 911 call.