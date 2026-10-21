Valdosta hosts 2026 Oktoberfest celebration Oct. 22-25

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Oktoberfest is taking over downtown Valdosta this weekend.

Georgia Beer Co. Oktoberfest runs Oct. 22 through Oct. 25, with businesses across downtown joining the celebration.

Visitors can find Oktoberfest-themed food and drinks, shopping specials, German-inspired treats and other promotions throughout the weekend.

Organizers are encouraging people to explore downtown, support local businesses and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

The celebration runs through Sunday, Oct. 25.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.