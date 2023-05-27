Valdosta hires Richard Hardy as city manager

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A new city manager is in town for the city of Valdosta and it's likely a familiar face.

Richard Hardy was named interim city manager in February after the previous city manager retired.

He said he's focusing on upgrading infrastructure in the city, and workforce development. He says he hit the ground running when he was named interim city manager, and that he's looking forward to continuing his duties now that he's officially city manager.

"Looking at our ten year plan, looking at some of the developments we need to create and building those private partnerships, bringing in new business," said Hardy.

Hardy retired in 2014 from the United States Air Force. From 2014 until 2021 he was Director for Valdosta Public Works. He also served as the Deputy City Manager of Operations from 2021 until February of this year.