Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Valdosta High School, Wiregrass Technical College partner to offer new pre-nursing program

Valdosta City Schools
Photo: Valdosta Today
Valdosta City Schools
Valdosta City Schools
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 11:44:09-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta High School (VHS) is now offering a new program to help their students explore their interest in one high-demand career field.

In partnership with Wiregrass Technical College, the high school is set to offer a new pre-nursing program. The pre-nursing program will provide students with the opportunities to explore and prepare for a career in nursing, according to VHS.

VHS' Principal Dr. Janice Richardson said offering this pre-nursing program is a great initiative. "Overall, the pre-nursing program at Valdosta High has the potential to make a positive impact on students' lives and contribute to the healthcare workforce in the community,” said Richardson.

According to the high school, offering a pre-nursing program allows the students to explore their interest in nursing and gain a solid foundation in the field. VHS said it will also help address the growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals.

For more information, contact lead counselor Amelia Roberson at 229-333-8540.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming