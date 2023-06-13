Valdosta High School, Wiregrass Technical College partner to offer new pre-nursing program

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta High School (VHS) is now offering a new program to help their students explore their interest in one high-demand career field.

In partnership with Wiregrass Technical College, the high school is set to offer a new pre-nursing program. The pre-nursing program will provide students with the opportunities to explore and prepare for a career in nursing, according to VHS.

VHS' Principal Dr. Janice Richardson said offering this pre-nursing program is a great initiative. "Overall, the pre-nursing program at Valdosta High has the potential to make a positive impact on students' lives and contribute to the healthcare workforce in the community,” said Richardson.

According to the high school, offering a pre-nursing program allows the students to explore their interest in nursing and gain a solid foundation in the field. VHS said it will also help address the growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals.

For more information, contact lead counselor Amelia Roberson at 229-333-8540.