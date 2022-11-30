Valdosta City Schools District: No shootings at Valdosta High, district on lockdown

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — UPDATE 10:57 a.m.: The Valdosta City Schools District released a statement following reports of an active shooter situation at Valdosta High School on Wednesday:

Valdosta High School was one of several statewide schools that went into lockdown today after the threat of an active shooter on campus.



School personnel and local first responders immediately jumped into action to sweep the entire campus. No shooters nor injuries were found during the sweep. There were reports of people experiencing panic and/or anxiety attacks and they are being treated by first responders on site.



Valdosta High School will release students early today. As soon as the first responders reopen the main gates parents will be allowed to pick up their students.



Buses will also run and any student who drives to school will be allowed to go home for the day. - Valdosta City Schools District

UPDATE 10:43 a.m.: The Valdosta City Schools District announced there were no shootings on the campus of Valdosta High School and no injuries have been found or reported. Responders are on their final sweep of the building.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.: The Valdosta Police Department announced first responders are on scene at the Valdosta High School campus. There are no confirmed injuries.

The police department ask that everyone to please stay away from the campus so that first responders can complete their investigation.

INITIAL REPORT

Valdosta High School and other Valdosta City Schools are on lockdown following reports of an active shooter at the high school Wednesday.

According to the school district, several first responders are on site investigating. At this point all schools within VCS have been placed on lockdown. The district said it will release additional information and no one other than first responders are allowed to come on campus at this time.