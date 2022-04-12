Valdosta Fire Department responds to residential fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday.

According to a news release provided by VFD, the fire occurred on the 300 block of Virginia Avenue just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The first Valdosta Fire Department crew arrived at the scene of the fire within minutes of notification of the fire.

The crew found smoke exiting from a vacant residential structure.

According to the fire department, the fire was caused by an improperly discarded smoking material.

The fire was in the living room of the structure. The fire department did not report any injuries from the incident.